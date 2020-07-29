Vidyut Jammwal Elated With His Chat With Scott Adkins, Wants To Play His Adversary In A Film

Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal says actor-martial artiste Scott Adkins trains like a maniac and that it would be fun for him to play his adversary in a film.

“It was so much fun talking to Scott about taekwondo, action films, his experiences with stunt work and fight scenes and his personal life. He trains like a maniac in a great number of disciplines and I admire how committed he is. It would be fun for me to play his adversary in a film,” Vidyut Jammwal said.

Adkins featured in the second episode of Vidyut Jammwal’s talk show, “X-Rayed By Vidyut”. In the episode, the two discussed martial arts, action films and their inspirations.

After mentioning the action giants he has worked with, Adkins said: “Now I need to come over and work with you Vidyut [Jammwal]. You’re the new guy who’s coming up. I’m impressed with what you’re doing, it’s really great.”

Adkins has worked with most contemporary action legends including Jackie Chan, Sylvester Stallone, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Jet Li, Tony Jaa, and Donnie Yen among others.What is your take to Vidyut Jammwal’s show? Do let us know.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!