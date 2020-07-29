Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has dedicated a poem to all the daughters of India, ahead of the release of her upcoming film based on the life of late mathematics genius, Shakuntala Devi.

The video is a tribute to the relationship that a woman has with her mother.

In the black and white video, Vidya Balan narrates how every mother was once a daughter. The recital also looks at empowering every girl to be fearless, break glass ceilings and to believe in themselves to achieve what they dream of.

The caption reads, “Charity begins at home! Be kind, be nice, they say. But you know what? So does support, so does empowerment! Look at the women around you- you daughters, sisters, friends, colleagues, acquaintances, the one you meet on the street, remind them every single day that they are stronger than they’ve been told. Lift them up.”

Vidya Balan continues the caption, “We’re surrounded by the most extraordinary women every single day who need our support. A little nudge that reminds them if there’s a fight, they have an army standing right behind them.”

She also thanked Kareena Kapoor Khan for nominating her for the challenge.

Vidya wrote, “Thank you @kareenakapoorkhan for nominating me as a part of the #WomenSupportWomen challenge. I urge every woman of India to join the movement, empower and be empowered and most importantly- start here, start at home, start now and take on the whole world because women can! #WomenSupportWomen”

The film “Shakuntala Devi” is based on the life of the late Shakuntala Devi, widely revered as the Human Computer for her innate ability to make complex mathematical calculations within seconds.

Apart from Vidya Balan, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta. The movie is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime on July 31.

