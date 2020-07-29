Aadar Jain On Starting The Shoot Amid The Pandemic: "We've To Accept This Is The New Normal..."

Aadar Jain is currently shooting his second film Hello Charlie, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Aadar’s film is the first one to begin filming in the pandemic and the producers have taken every measure to ensure safety for actors and crew on the set.

“Leading up to the shoot, I was a bit apprehensive at first given the current situation, but I have to give my producers Ritesh sir and Farhan sir as well as the entire production team of Excel Entertainment, all the credit for the level of safety measures they have taken to keep everyone protected! They have done much, much more than the guidelines set by the government to ensure that the shooting process is extremely safe and comfortable for everyone. It really felt good doing what I love the most,” says Aadar.

Shooting through the coronavirus pandemic will definitely make this a memorable second film for Aadar. “It absolutely is memorable to be shooting for the film pre-COVID and during COVID. Never did anyone expect a time like this to arrive in our lives. No one that I know has seen something so unprecedented ever. However, I am a firm believer in making the most of what we have in any scenario,” says Aadar Jain.

Since shooting is such an intimate process, Aadar Jain feels every individual of the industry will have to put personal protection as a priority to ensure every member on the sets is safe. He lists out things that he has been doing too. “As for the safety measures, I have not left home unless extremely necessary. From the time of the lockdown until now I have replaced my outdoor routine to a more digitized home-based one to hone all my skills. I feel I have used my time as efficiently as I would have,” he says.

Aadar adds, “We have to accept this is the new normal and get back to our work as long as we follow the usual protocols of social distancing and wearing a mask at all times as we are responsible for ourselves and others. At the shoot, as actors, we have to take our mask off for the shot – I would keep it in my back pocket and put it back on instantly after the shot whilst the entire crew around were in PPE suits and socially distancing at all times.”

Aadar reveals that Hello Charlie is a fun film that will entertain audiences thoroughly. “It is an extremely special and lovable film. I can’t wait for everyone to watch it and I am sure they will have the same fun watching it as we had filming it,” Aadar Jain says.

