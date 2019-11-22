Vidhu Vinod Chopra QUASHES Rumours Regarding Shikara Releasing On OTT Platform; See Tweet

Post Karan Johar produced long due project Drive released on OTT directly, there have been speculations about many unreleased films going directly on OTT and not in theatres. The latest one to join the speculation list was Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara: A Love Letter From Kashmir. But turns out that the news is false and no one else but Chopra himself has confirmed it.

Chopra’s Shikara has been in the headlines for quite some time now. Today one of the leading entertainment portals reported that film will be releasing on TT directly and not in theatres.

Vidhu, when came across the rumours himself, took the onus to clear it. He wrote, “This is Fake News! As announced earlier, Shikara releases in Theatres on 7th Feb.

It was day before yesterday when the makers announced that the release of the film was preponed. The film which was up for a release on February 21, 2020, when announced, was pulled back to February 7, 2020.

The makers in a tweet wrote, “#Shikara – A Love Letter from Kashmir advances its release. It will now hit theatres on 7th February 2020. A film directed by #VidhuVinodChopra. Produced by Vinod Chopra Productions. Presented and co-produced by Fox Star Hindi.”

Shikara is a semi-autobiographical film that revolves around the mass migration of Kashmiri Pandits. It is said the Vidhu who is directing the film has written the screenplay with a local Kashmiri writer.

If reports are to be believed, the filming of Shikara began in March 2018. This is not the first time that Vidhu is making a film on Kashmir. The director had directed Mission Kashmir back in 2010 starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta.

