VIDEO: Taapsee Pannu Shuts Down A Reporter Who Asked Her To Speak In Hindi With A Befitting Reply!

Taapsee Pannu’s spontaneous and quirky reply to a troll who was asking her to speak in Hindi at the recently concluded IFFI in Goa has gone viral on the internet and fans can’t help but sing praises of the actress who choose to not get bullied by some person who thinks he is smarter than the rest.

Taapsee, who was invited as a speaker at the International Film Festival of India in Goa, was interrupted by someone from the audience during her speech asking her to speak in Hindi, as she is a Hindi film actress. To this, Taapsee replied, “Sir, main to pura Hindi me baat karsakti hoon, par kya yahan sabko Hindi samajh aayegi? (Sir, I can speak in Hindi for the entire session but does everyone understand Hindi here?)” When the attendee ‘reiterated’ that she was a Hindi film actress, Taapsee replied, “Main south Indian actress bhi hoon… Tamil aur Telugu main bhi baat karu? (I’m also a south Indian actress… so, should I speak in Tamil and Telugu too?)… I want to get to maximum people…”

Well, the Pink actresses response had the crowd hooting for her like never a before spectacle. Check out Taapsee’s response to the attendee here:

Taapsee Pannu gave a befitting reply To a man who asked her to talk in Hindi At IFFI 🔥🔥🔥 @taapsee @rajakumaari @thozhaaaa pic.twitter.com/7Ai95FFTHx — Ravikumar (@Ravikumarceg) November 24, 2019

Well ever since the video has gone viral, fans have been going berserk on the social media platform by Tweeting praises for the actress. While one fan wrote, “More power to you! We are with you ma’am #TaapseeOnFire.”

On the professional front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Saand Ki Aankh. She now has Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad, Rashmi Rocket and also an Anurag Kashyap’s yet-untitled film in the making. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Saand Ki Aankh also featured Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role.

