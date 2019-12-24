VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan’s Son AbRam’s Annual Function Dance Performance Is Winning The Internet

Shah Rukh Khan’s little munchkin AbRam Khan is one of the favourite star kids. The little one wins the internet with his cute antic every time his video s surface online and this is was no less. AbRam participated in his school’s annual function and a video of his dance performance is winning the internet.

Well, a few days ago Dhirubhai Ambani School in Mumbai celebrated its annual day and amongst the many kids who performed on stage was our little star Abram. Shah Rukh Khan and wifey Gauri Khan sat in the audience patiently enjoying the show. The entire annual function was streamed live on YouTube as well and we got to see AbRam’s performance there.

In the video, AbRam comes on stage with his group dressed in blue and white. The little munchkin danced with his friends with full jest and stole everyone’s heart. AbRam is seen quite a few times in the video while he is devotionally engaged in following the dance routine. The group of students danced on Imagine Dragon’s On Top Of The World and other English songs.

Another viral video made by an SRK fan shows the proud parents happily waving towards AbRam while he is performing his dance.

[Video]: Proud Parents enjoying their child performance.❤❤❤@iamsrk and @gaurikhan cheering for #AbRam during his Annual Day performance in school..😍❤ pic.twitter.com/IiHXNm4Nbs — 😎SOURAV SRKIAN DAS😎 (@SrkianDas03) December 24, 2019

Earlier in the week, Gauri Khan revealed that Shah Rukh Khan takes way more time to get ready than her. She said, “I take five minutes and he (SRK) takes 5 hours,” said Gauri, adding that SRK has a big room only full of wardrobes.

To which, Shah Rukh replied: “I wear the same clothes everywhere. I wear a black suit, so you got to have a difference in black suit every time you wear.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is yet to announce his next project. However, the buzz is that his film with South director Atlee is indeed happening.

