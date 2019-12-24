BREAKING: Sequel To OMG & Hera Pheri Is Finally On The Cards, Paresh Rawal Confirms!

Well, it looks like 2020 will be a year for great celebrations for film fanatics who have been eagerly waiting for the release on the sequel to Paresh Rawal’s widely loved Hera Pheri and OMG!

Well, we say this because the man himself has confessed to the sequels to these films as early as 2020 monsoon!

As Paresh Rawal shared the poster of Hungama 2 today, the actor also announced that the sequel to OMG, which also featured Akshay Kumar in lead roles and the sequel to Hera Pheri alongside Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty.

Taking to his Twitter account, the BJP MP wrote, “Hera pheri and OMG … soon soon before the next monsoon!”

Hera pheri and OMG … soon soon before the next monsoon ! https://t.co/JlvwLy1krX — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) December 24, 2019

Meanwhile, a certain source has been quoted saying, “It takes off from where Phir Hera Pheri ended but fast-forwards into the present.”

The first poster of Hungama 2 looks enticing. With Shilpa making her comeback after 13 years, fans are eagerly awaited to see what is in store for them. Rawal’s tweet on the film’s first poster could be read as: “Ready for Confusion Unlimited? Priyadarshan & Ratan Jain return with the reboot of everyone’s favorite comedy entertainer #Hungama2 Produced by @rtnjn Hungama2 will release on 14 Aug @priyadarshandir @SirPareshRawal @TheShilpaShetty @MeezaanJ @pranitasubhash #Venus @hungama2film.”

Well 2020 sure looks like a busy year for the Bollywood veteran as he also has Malmaal Weekly 2 and Farhan Akhtar’s Toofan in the pipeline.

