Jumanji: The Next Level Box Office: Dwayne Johnson Starrer Surpasses The Nun At The Indian Box Office

Hollywood release Jumanji: The Next Level starring Dwayne Johnson in lead hit the Indian box office last week. The film had a fair first week total of 35.21 crores and was expected to drop in the second week due to the release of Dabangg 3.

However, Jumanji: The Next Level has managed to hold itself in the second week though on lower levels. The film managed a decent second weekend of 6 crores despite all the competition around. Now in weekdays, it’s all set to continue its healthy trend as the second Monday numbers have come out better than the Friday.

Compared to 1.2 crores second Friday, Jumanji: The Next Level collected 1.3 crores approx on second Monday which takes the 11-day total business to 42.51 crores approx.

With this, Jumanji: The Next Level has managed to make a stronger place in the chart of Highest Hollywood Grossers in India. Jumanji has surpassed the lifetime business of The Nun (42 crores) and has become the 29th highest-grossing Hollywood film in India.

However, this is not it as the film will take benefit of the Christmas holiday which will boost its business today as well as tomorrow. It will be interesting to see how soon it can touch the 50 crores mark.

Meanwhile, Karen Gillan who is today associated with the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Jumanji franchise, recently recalled a time when she would be rejected at all the auditions she gave. The actress said she takes pride in her resilience, which made her stronger and more determined.

“My strength at life? I would say resilience,” Gillan told IANS when asked about her biggest strength and weakness.

“I feel like, while growing up, I got rejected from everything I auditioned for, be it school plays or local plays. Still, I was like I am going to become an actress. I really take pride in the resilience because a lot of people might be put off from that and it just makes you so much stronger that you can take anything,” she continued.

