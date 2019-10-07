After winning the Rising Star of the year title at a recent award show, actress Ananya Panday was seen having a gala time with Ranveer Singh who also gave a big shout out to her So Positive initiative!

Ananya Panday shared a video where Ranveer Singh expressed how proud he feels about the actress and the initiative that she’s leading.

While Ranveer Singh praised Ananya for being positive, Ananya in return was overwhelmed for receiving appreciation from the actor.

The actress took to social media and shared the video, “Thank you for making me and everyone else around you smile 😁 we need more people in the world like you @ranveersingh ❤🙌🏻 @sopositivedsr.”

Recently, on occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, actress Ananya Panday launched a new campaign called Swachh Social Media.

Ananya Panday will soon be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the remake of the film Pati Patni Aur Woh while her film Kaali Peeli opposite Ishan Kathar is also going on.

