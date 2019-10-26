VIDEO: Malaika Arora’s Sensual Moves On Kaun Nachdi Are Burning Up The Dance Floor

Malaika Arora rang in her 45th birthday in style and was surrounded by industry friends and her family. While videos and pictures from her birthday bash are doing the rounds on social media, one particular video has caught the attention of netizens.

In this video, Malaika is seen dancing to Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety‘s song, Kaun Nachdi, while her friends are cheering for her. Malaika wore a silver embellished backless mini dress for her birthday bash. The dress is designed by Manish Malhotra.

Check out the video below:

Malaika’s bash was attended by an array of Bollywood stars including her beau Arjun Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, and more.

Malaika who celebrated her birthday in Mumbai after 6 long years, was quoted by IANS saying, “This is the first time in past 6-7 years that I am here in the city so I decided to bring my birthday in with my friends and family.”

Meanwhile, Malaika and Arjun have been hitting the headlines for their blooming love and fans are eagerly waiting to hear wedding bells of the b-town love birds.

