VIDEO: Kriti Sanon In Her Panipat Costume Grooves To The Tunes Of ‘Coca Cola’ As A Marathi Mulgi

Gorgeous actress Kriti Sanon post garnering success and praises for her last release, the Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4, is now busy these days with her next, Panipat.

It was today afternoon when the actress shared a BTS video on her Instagram story and it didn’t much take time for the video to go viral on the Internet.

The video that we are talking about has Kriti as Parvati Bai, her character from Panipat grooving to song Coca Cola from her film Lukka Chuppi in her vanity van from the sets of her upcoming release.

We must say the actress does look drop-dead gorgeous in her Marathi Mulgi avatar. She donned a yellow nauvari saree teamed with a beautiful pearl necklace, bangles, earrings, and bangles.

Talking about Panipat, the posters and the trailer of the period action drama which was released early this month has been well received by the audience.

Panipat has Kriti opposite Arjun Kapoor in lead. The film also has Sanjay Dutt, Mohnish Bahl, Zeenat Aman, Padmini Kolhapure, Kunal Kapoor among others.

Set in 1761, Panipat is about the Maratha Empire which had reached its zenith and their grip on Hindustan reigned supreme with no-one to challenge them. Until an invader set his eyes on the throne of Hindustan. Here’s when Sadashiv Rao Bhau (Arjun Kapoor), the Commander-in-Chief of the Maratha army led a northern expedition in order to repel the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali (Sanjay Dutt), the king of Afghanistan.

Panipat is been helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker and produced by his wife Sunita under their home production Ashutosh Gowariker Productions PVT LTD.

The Arjun Kapoor-Kriti Sanon starrer is slated to hit big screens on 6th December.

