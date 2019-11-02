VIDEO: Birthday Boy Shah Rukh Khan Being A Caring Neighbour Is Too Adorable To Miss!

It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday today and he made sure to make the day special for his fans yet again. Just like every year, even this year, thousands of fans were standing outside Mannat to wish him.

As soon as the clock struck 12, SRK came out on his balcony and greeted his fans. His fans were cheering, chanting his name and saying ‘Happy Birthday’ to him on top of their voices. While Khan was elated and overwhelmed with the love he was receiving, he was also being a caring neighbour.

In a video, we can see how Shah Rukh Khan is gesturing at his fans to lower their voices as the neighbours were sleeping. This proves that as much as the Dil Se actor enjoys being loved by thousands of people and those standing outside his sea-facing mansion, he is quite considerate that his stardom doesn’t create an issue in the neighbourhood.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero (2018). The film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film didn’t impress the audience as well as the critics.

It will almost be a year since SRK announced a new project. In several interviews, Shah Rukh said that he is taking time to think about what he plans to do next. While he is yet to officially announce anything, reports suggest that he will be a part of Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra and Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha in pivotal roles.

