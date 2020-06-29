Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal shared a photograph of himself “prepping in the dark”. However, this time it was not the picture that grabbed attention of fans but a hilarious comment by his actor-brother Sunny Kaushal.

Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself. In the image, the actor’s silhouette can be seen as he stands next to a window.

“Prep in the dark, till it’s your time to shine,” Vicky Kaushal captioned the image, which currently has over 794k likes on the photo-sharing website

To this Sunny wrote: “Ab sab fans bolenge ‘Sunny is such a good photographer’ Thanks guys (Now fans would say ‘Sunny is such a good photographer. Thanks guys.”

His comment currently has over 4510 likes.

This is not the first time Sunny has made a hilarious comment on his brother Vicky Kaushal’s picture.

In April, amid lockdown, Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph of himself smiling at the camera while lying in what seems like a couch. He captioned the image with a couch and a potato emoji.

Sunny that time commented: “Uth ja!! Mummy bol rahi hai pankhe saaf ho gaye, ab dusting karni hai… (Get up! Mummy says the fans are clean, so get going with the dusting now.)”

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in “Piku” maker Shoojit Sircar’s “Sardar Udham Singh” next. The film is slated to release in January 2021 as of now.

He will also be seen playing Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in a biographical drama directed by Meghna Gulzar.

