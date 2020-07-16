Actor Vicky Kaushal has shared a birthday wish for actress Katrina Kaif on social media. The actress turned 37 years old on Thursday aka 16th July, 2020.

Vicky took to Instagram stories and shared a photograph of the actress. She can be seen standing with her arms stretched on a terrace and smiling at the camera. Katrina is dressed in a denim dungaree and white t-shirt with open hair.

“Happy Birthday @katrinakaif” captioned Vicky, tagging the Bharat actress.

There have been rumors which suggest that Bhoot actor Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been dating for a while now. However, neither star has confirmed such reports.

On Thursday, Katrina Kaif received birthday wishes from several industry colleagues including her frequent co-star Salman Khan. Even her fans wished her on social media.

On-screen, Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop-drama “Sooryavanshi” alongside Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Gulshan Grover.

