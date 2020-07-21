Vicky Kaushal Is Missing THIS Thing The Most Amid Pandemic & No It's Not Katrina Kaif

Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal shared a throwback photograph of himself at a gym and said that he misses machines.

Vicky’s Instagram image showed him flaunting his perfectly-chiselled body.

The actor completed his look with black basketball shorts, a baseball cap and sneakers. In the backdrop, gym equipment can be seen as the “Manmarziyaan” actor is posing in front of a large mirror.

“I miss machines. #majormissingmonday,” Vicky Kaushal wrote alongside the image, which currently has 7,25,000 likes.

Vicky was last seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh’s “Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship”.

Next, he will bring alive the story of revolutionary Udham Singh, who avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919 by assassinating General Michael O’Dwyer, who was lieutenant governor of Punjab from 1913 to 1919 and endorsed the action of General Reginald Dyer responsible for killing hundreds of people at a peaceful gathering.

Singh was subsequently tried and convicted of murder, and hanged in July 1940.

Meanwhile recently, Vicky Kaushal has shared a birthday wish for Katrina Kaif, who turned 37 on Thursday.

Vicky took to Instagram stories and shared a photograph of the actress where she can be seen standing with her arms stretched on a terrace and smiling at the camera.

“Happy Birthday @katrinakaif” captioned the actor, tagging the actress.

There have been rumours suggesting that Vicky and Katrina have been dating for a while now. However, neither star has confirmed such reports.

On Thursday, Katrina received birthday wishes from several industry colleagues including her frequent co-star Salman Khan and her fans on social media.

On screen, Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop-drama “Sooryavanshi” alongside Akshay Kumar.

