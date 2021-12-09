Bollywood’s favourite couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot today at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan. While VicKat fans are excited to see them in marital bliss, some speculate whether their future is together.

Their wedding has been making headlines for the past few weeks for its secretive approach. Several reports revealed that guests were made to sign NDAs and mobile phones were banned at the ceremonies. Amidst all this, a report now reveals their future as predicted by a Taro card reader.

As per the ETimes report, tarot card reader Jeevika Sharma claims there’s a little chance for Katrina Kaif to dominate Vicky Kaushal and that their union will be lucky for the latter’s career. The two share a deep emotional bond which gives strength to their relationship.

Moreover, Sharma also pointed out that Vicky takes care of all the responsibilities and does not run away from them- a trait that Katrina loves in him. On the other hand, Sardar Udham star loves the way Katrina is headstrong about her decisions and works on them.

Both Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal like to focus more on making things better and maintaining balance. They also focus on making the present day instead of stressing over any of the future problems. Although she has a dominating nature of only 5 per cent she will find no reason to dominate him.

Vicky is generally not of a dominating demeanour. As a result, he likes to keep himself away from unnecessary things or situations in general. However, tarot card reader Jeevika Sharma claims that Vicky may think about dominating her at some point due to the influence of a few people around him who will advise him to do so. If he does dominate her that would bring the end to their relationship.

The report also mentions the tarot card reader’s prediction that Vicky Kaushal may not focus on his savings by 2030 to secure his finances. This would leave him facing financial issues later in life. It will also be the root cause for Katrina’s irritation and this might lead to fights or arguments between them.

