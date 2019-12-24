Varun Dhawan To Start Dishoom 2? A Reunion With Rohit Dhawan On The Cards

Varun Dhawan had teamed up with John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez in 2016 for the thriller drama, Dishoom, directed by Varun’s brother Rohit Dhawan. And now, it is learnt that the actor is all set to reunite with his brother Rohit for the sequel of the 2016 film.

While it is still unclear if John and Jacqueline will be joining the sequel or not. A certain source close to these developments has been quoted saying, “He has been working on multiple ideas for his next directorial for a while. One of them was a plot that had the potential of taking the buddy-cop franchise forward. He recently narrated the first draft to Varun and Sajid, both of whom have green-lit the project.”

The source has been further quoted by Mumbai Mirror saying, “The film will be shot in India and abroad, and Rohit will go on a recce early next year with his team as he intends to take the film on the floors towards the second half of 2020.”

For the unversed, in 2016, Varun Dhawan teamed up with brother Rohit Dhawan on the latter’s second directorial. Dishoom featured Varun and John playing cops entrusted with the task of finding a star cricketer of the Indian team who is kidnapped 48 hours before a match in the UAE.

Meanwhile, Varun also has the Coolie No. 1 remake alongside Sara Ali Khan and is currently gearing up for the release on Street Dancer 3D alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhdheva.

