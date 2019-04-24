Varun Dhawan & Sara Ali Khan In Coolie No. 1 Remake: Do You Think This Was Required?

The news of much talked about Coolie No. 1 remake which brings back the Super Hit combo of Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan is finally official, and yes it stars Sara Ali Khan. The film which is making news even before its announcement has been finally confirmed by the makers.

An official statement by the makers read as “It’s official… After 25 years David Dhawan and Vashu Bhagnani come back together to adapt their timeless comedy, Coolie No 1. The film starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan begins shoot this August.”

Varun and Sara don’t just make a fresh but also a really exciting pair. Both stars are known for the energy they bring on the silver screen and their combo will surely rock the theatres. The film will bring back the combo Varun and David after Judwaa 2 which was a huge Hit back in 2017.

The original Coolie No. 1 released back in 1995 and had Govinda and Karisma Kapoor playing the lead roles.

Earlier talking about if people will accept him as the new age, Govinda, Varun said, “Honestly, I think this same question was asked to me when I did Judwaa or Main Tera Hero. But the idea is not to be anyone but to be me and do it in my own way. The screenplay is amazing. The film is an adaptation and not so as a remake.”

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Kalank and Sara Ali Khan in Simmba. Before jumping on Coolie No. 1, Varun will complete Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer and Sara will complete Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2.

