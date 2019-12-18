Varun Dhawan On Jamia Protest & #ShameOnBollywood: "Not Scared Of Anyone..."

The recent Jamia protest and the consequences PM Modi Goverment led Citizenship Amendment Bill has bought severe criticism. While celebs like Anurag Kashyap, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, amongst others have put forth their stand, Bollywood’s A listers including Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan and others have been silent. This led to #ShameOnBollywood trend on Twitter yesterday along with netizens calling them ‘spineless’. Now, here’s what Varun Dhawan has to say on it.

Varun Dhawan along with Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and director Remo D’Souza, was at the trailer launch of their ucpoming dance flick, Street Dancer 3D. While the trailer received positive responses from the media as well as the audience, the real question remained to why the actors have been silent on an issue that’s concerning the country at a large level.

Upon being asked about the same, Varun said, “It’s a person to person thing, it’s not about fear. Personally, I’m not scared.. I’m not scared of anyone because I love my country, love all my countrymen. Speaking out today has become social media.. matlab aapne tweet nahi kiya toh matlab aap galat ho. But tweet karne se kya hota hai? Is full of India on Twitter right now? No! So what I feel personally, I can have those conversations in my personal life is by having a conversation withmy parents and my friends. So the best way for all of us to make a difference is by living your life”

Furthermore, about whether he will be seen protesting like other fraternity members like Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar amongst others, “I’ve spoke to you directly. I feel the media present here has bigger reach. The reason why I don’t want to comment about what’s exactly happening is because there are 4-5 versions. It’s very wrong of us to comment on something until we don’t see that, until we’re 100% aware of what’s happening. Force used against peaceful protestors is wrong, and we’re 100% agreeing it’s wrong but the other law related situations that are happening, and they too have commented about it and said that is also wrong. There are two sides and right now it is such a sensible matter and it’s easy to slam somebody. But when you’re a personality, you ought to be careful. I’m not pro or against someone and I’m not scared. This is my country and I’m trying to be responsible, and not instigate someone wrongly,” the actor answered.

