Varun Dhawan – Katrina Kaif’s ABCD 3 Next To Go On Floors In January 2019 – Will Stick To Its Original Release Date!

Just a few weeks back we reported that Remo D’Souza’s next starring Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif has been postponed by a few months as the last draft of the script was taking sometime to get finalized. However, now sources have confirmed that the film is back on track and will go on floors by January or February 2019.

“The final draft has been locked and a narration with Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif has already taken place. The makers plan to take the film on floors by January or February next year. The film requires a total of 80 to 90 days of shoot followed by a prolonged post-production process. In the film, Varun Dhawan will be seen as an ace Indian Dancer whereas Katrina Kaif will be portraying the character of a dancer based in Pakistan,” said the source adding further that the film will keep up to its initial release date i.e. 8th November 2019, though didn’t rule out the possibility of a delay.

“The film requires a lot of post-production in terms of VFX as the makers plan to release it not just in 3D, but also 4DX. However, special team has been recruited to make sure that the process of releasing it in different formats goes smooth. There is a minor possibility of delay in release date, however, all depends on when it goes on floors and how long does the post-production process takes. An official announcement about the title will take place only when the film goes on floors early next year,” concluded the source.

There is a strong buzz that the film would be titled ABCD 3, and our independent sources have confirmed the same. Apart from Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif, the film also stars Prabhudeva in a pivotal role. Apart from the dance film, Varun’s other film includes Kalank and Rannbhoomi. The actor is also expected to work with his father, David Dhawan in a comedy film, that is slated to go on floors next year.