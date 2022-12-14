Indian Television Academy Awards 2022 was a star- studded event. The event was graced by many big wigs including Varun Dhawan and Ananya Panday. Varun who is riding high on the success of his recent release Bhediya won best actor of the decade award. Varun Dhawan made his Bollywood debut in 2012 with Student of the Year alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Alia has come a long way.

Varun has many hits in his kitty including Mai Tera Hero, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badlapur, Judwaa2, and many more. He is one of the bankable stars of this generation. However, in 2019, he delivered his first box office flop and has not been able to deliver any commercial hit since then.

Despite his underperformance, he recently won the award of best actor of the decade at ITA and it didn’t go well with netizens. He took to his instagram story to share the news( which is now not available) and he got mercilessly trolled for posting it.

A reddit user wrote, “At this moment, I think they are putting themselves up for trolling to stay relevant, at least negatively. Positively ka scope toh dur dur tak nhi hai.”

Another user wrote, “Hey bhagwan utha le mujhe sab dekh liye aaj, I want an award for existing too.”

A third comment read, “Saari raat besharmi ki heights make sense now. Any actor with at least 1 percent of conscience would have not accepted this award.”

Another user said, “Sharam nhi ayi tujhe post karte hue, bol Varun?”

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Bhediya and Jugg Jugg Jeeyo and has many other films in his kitty.

