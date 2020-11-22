Actress Urvashi Rautela, who is all set to make her Telugu debut film with Black Rose soon, is all set to wow us with her upcoming song. Titles Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laogi, the song is composed by Vishal Mishra and features Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohsin Khan.

A while ago, the actress opened up about the song and revealed that she has an emotional attachment to it. Read on to know more.

Urvashi Rautela said, “Woh chaand kaha se laogi was never just a song to me. It was an exceptional, emotional crescent. It holds a special place in my heart. It is the story of an ambitious smalltown girl who has to pay a heavy price for the glamorous life in the big city. It is about her struggles in the film industry, and her ups and downs as an actor. She is very unapologetic and demeaning at the same time,” Urvashi said.

Urvashi Rautela further shared, “It is a classic love song through the journey of this actress, and this song defines unconditional love to me. I believe that in life we all have that one person we deeply love, and only that person has the power to destroy us, but that also shapes us as the person who we are.”

She added: “I absolutely love the song because of the emotional attachment I have to this character. I was wonderful working with Vishal Mishra, who composed and gave his voice to the song, and Mohsin Khan, my co-actor.”

Urvashi Rautela is currently busy shooting for the Telugu film Black Rose. A heroine-centric thriller, the film is directed by Sampath Nandi. Recently, she opened up about a promotional song from the film saying, “I’m a pop diva in the song. It’s a very beautiful look. It’s a very ‘masalish’ South Indian dance form, choreographed by Jani master. This song has a lot of elements. It has gymnastics, hip-hop, jazz and a lot of Bollywood dancing. It has the ‘masala’ factor of south India, but it also has western dance form.”

