Urvashi Rautela is taking beauty cue from Queen Cleopatra, going by her Instagram post on Monday.

The actress posted a picture having mud bath, and wrote: “MY FAV MUD BATH SPA / MUD THERAPY. Cleopatra was an early lover of a mud bath, while modern fans includes me. Enjoying the red mud of a Balearic beach. Its said to have been used as a mirror by Venus, the Roman goddess of love. Its mineral-rich mud is considered therapeutic and good for skin.”

Sharing the benefits of mud bath on one’s body and skin, Urvashi Rautela added: “Mud really can be a muddy marvel. Covered in healing mud therapeutic Mud Baths are still heralded today for their ability to detoxify and draw out impurities, soften skin, improve circulation, and ease aches and pains.”

