Urvashi Rautela is taking beauty cue from Queen Cleopatra, going by her Instagram post on Monday.
Advertisement
The actress posted a picture having mud bath, and wrote: “MY FAV MUD BATH SPA / MUD THERAPY. Cleopatra was an early lover of a mud bath, while modern fans includes me. Enjoying the red mud of a Balearic beach. Its said to have been used as a mirror by Venus, the Roman goddess of love. Its mineral-rich mud is considered therapeutic and good for skin.”
Sharing the benefits of mud bath on one’s body and skin, Urvashi Rautela added: “Mud really can be a muddy marvel. Covered in healing mud therapeutic Mud Baths are still heralded today for their ability to detoxify and draw out impurities, soften skin, improve circulation, and ease aches and pains.”
Urvashi Rautela recently informed on Instagram that she is pitching in with her bit to solve the oxygen crisis during the ongoing Covid pandemic.
Opening up on the subject, Urvashi Rautela shared: “India is grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic, people out there are in agony running about to arrange life-saving medications, ICU beds, ventilators and, most crucial, oxygen to save their loved one. Arranging these essentialities is arduous today because the availability of all these things is way less than what the country actually requires to win this battle.”
Trending
Must Read: Nikki Tamboli Exclusively Reveals The Reason For Teaming Up With Jass Zaildar In Kalla Reh Jayenga
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube
Advertisement
Advertisement