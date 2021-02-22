Urvashi Rautela's Balmain Paris Jacket Costs More Than Your European Trip!

The fashion icon and actress, Urvashi Rautela, has once again surprised us by her extravagant fashion sense. “Sanam Re” star, the gorgeous Urvashi Rautela is a wonderful actress, which is evident through her films like “Virgin Bhanupriya”, “Porobashinee”, “Mr. Airavata”, and many more to come.

The film industry is not the only one that Urvashi is superior in, she has done some wonderful performances in several music videos like “Love Dose”, “Teri Load Ve”, “Ek Diamond Da haar” and a lot of other hits.

The Bollywood queen Urvashi Rautela is back with another Instagram post to mostly showcasing her exorbitant blazer. Recently, the actress took to Instagram to wish Sneha Singh, sister of Yoyo Honey Singh, a happy married life.

Sneha Singh, last month got married to Nikhil Sharma, for which their close friend, Urvashi Rautela, greeted them with warm wishes wearing a very expensive embellished double-breasted blazer by the renowned brand Balmain Paris. The blazer in the video is worth more than Rs 5,00,000, which is exactly why the actress is termed as a fashion diva. We can many a time see her in stylish outfits that are just too extravagant, this is not the first time and this won’t be the last time, you bet!

On the work front, Urvashi is shooting for her upcoming web series “Inspector Avinash”, in which we will be seeing her with Randeep Hooda playing the lead. One of the most exciting ones is an international project with the Egyptian superstar Mohamad Ramadan and several others like a bilingual thriller “Black Rose” and a Hindi remake of “Thirutu Payale 2”. The upcoming “Inspector Avinash” is a real-life story of police officer Avinash Mishra, directed by Neeraj Pathak. According to the sources, Urvashi Rautela has signed a three films deal with Jio Studios.

