Actress Urvashi Rautela has scored a fan following of 39 million on Instagram. The actress posted a picture of her celebrating the new number on Monday, with a picture.

In the Instagram image, Urvashi can be seen posing next to a cake and a room full of balloons. She even put marquee lights which had 39 million written on it.

“39 MILLION LOVE. ON @instagram LOVE YOU ALL. ALSO HAPPY BIRTHDAY LOVE OF MY LIFE #OSCARRAUTELA,” Urvashi Rautela wrote as the caption, with pink heart emojis.

Urvashi will next be seen in the web series “Inspector Avinash“. The series is based on the life of Inspector Mishra and has Randeep Hooda essaying the title role.

Recently, Urvashi Rautela opened up about how she got help from actor Randeep Hooda for the role in Inspector Avinash.

“I also got significant help from Randeep Hooda for my character Poonam Mishra. He’s such an incredible actor and such a powerful force of a human being, so all I could hope for was to learn from him. I was able to learn a lot from him because everything seemed to mirror and connect itself,” Urvashi said.

She added: “In terms of the character, he should be very powerful. This also made me a better actor. I just reacted to him, listened to him, and moved with him. It’s unimaginable.”

