Shashwat Sachdev, who debuted into Bollywood as a composer in 2017, has gained our attention tracks in movies like Phillauri, Veere Di Wedding and Uri: The Surgical Strike. Sachdev has even won the National Award for the Best Music Director (Background Score) for URI: The Surgical Strike. He recently opened up about working to create songs that he hopes will bring the young generation of the country closer to Hindustani classical music.

Currently in his hometown in Jaipur, Shashwat started a five-part series on social media where he is seen singing some of his favourite Indian ragas. These videos have been receiving positive responses on the platform.

Says Shashwat Sachdev, “It has been about a month since I am in Jaipur. It is a city very close to my heart because I began my classical music training here. My mother is very particular that I do riyaaz every day. I decided to make videos out of them (riyaaz sessions) and post these on social media,” he said.

Shashwat Sachdev continued, “This video series has helped me to stay in touch with the kind of music I learnt from my guru over 22 years and brush my understanding of it. They (younger people) think it is boring. I studied my Instagram insights and found that most of my followers are in the age group of 18 to 24 years. Hence, I thought of finding some sounds that the younger audience can relate to, so that they understand the beauty of classical music.”

So far, the singer-composer has shared videos of him singing Raag Yaman, Brindabani Sarang, Gujari Todi and Raag Nand.

Shashwat Sachdev made his debut as a Bollywood composer in 2017 with the Anushka Sharma-starrer ‘Phillauri’. He also scored some peppy numbers in ‘Veere Di Wedding‘. On the work front, he will soon return to Mumbai to resume work on a bunch of films. These tracks will release next year.

