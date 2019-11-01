Ujda Chaman Actress Aishwarya Sakhuja Reacts To Controversy Involving Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala

Television actress Aishwarya Sakhuja plays a pivotal role in Udja Chaman which stars Sunny Singh in the lead role. The film hits the theatres today. In Ujda Chaman, Sunny’s character deals with premature balding which shares a concept similar to that of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala.

Due to this, there has been a lot of negativity surrounding both the films and it even entered the court. However, Bala is now releasing on the 8th of November, 2019. And now, in an interview actress Aishwarya Sakhuja spoke about Ujda Chaman Vs Bala debate.

She told Indian Express, “Had they been comparing it to my acting, then I would have been affected. I am in the process of acting and not creating or filmmaking. It might sound preachy but everybody works hard to get their films right, so everyone should get their dues. Eventually, it’s bread and butter for the people involved in both films. In a country like ours, there are a lot of brilliant minds, and if someone got a similar concept, we cannot keep malice over that. Let’s not put too many question marks and just hope that both films do well.”

About her character, Aishwarya said, “I play Ekta, who is Chaman’s (Sunny) colleague. She is a Maths teacher and nearing the conventional marriage age. So the conversations you will see between them is about settling down. And if I reveal everything, you won’t see the film (laughs).”

Are you planning to watch Ujda Chaman this weekend? Let us know in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!