U2 Concert: Irish Rock Band Pays Tribute To Smriti Irani, Gauri Lankesh & Kalpana Chawla

Popular Irish rock band U2 paid tribute to influential women like Union Minister Smriti Irani, late journalist Gauri Lankesh, late astronaut Kalpana Chawla, and author Arundhati Roy at their first-ever show in India.

As the group played their song “Ultraviolet (Light my way)”, photographs of the women were shown on the screen behind them.

Indian composer AR Rahman also joined U2 onstage at the Mumbai concert on December 15, to perform their new track “Ahimsa”, in celebration of the band’s maiden trip to India. The performance also featured the debut appearance of Rahman’s daughters — Khatija and Raheema — along with singer-songwriter Rianjali Bhowmick.

“Performing with U2 in Mumbai, in a way, was celebrating Mahatma Gandhi and his world revered faith, Ahimsa. We are touched by ‘2’s stand against injustice, for women empowerment and for goodness in this world. The collaboration with U2 o‘ ‘Ahim’a’, comes at a very appropriate time, while the whole world celebrates 150 years of the Mahatma, the message of Ahimsa needs to reach every nook and corner,” said Rahman.

“This is also a debut performance for my daughters, Khatija and Raheema, singing in a rock concert. I hope the people who came for the concert enjoyed the performance,” he added.

U2’s lead vocalist Bono told the crowd: “We come to India as pilgrims, like so many over centuries. We come in search of the great soul Gandhi. We are students, you are our teachers.”

