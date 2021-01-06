Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna on Tuesday shared that the year 2020 has been a packed one for her and tagged it as a glass half full.

Advertisement

Twinkle posted a picture on Instagram showing a notebook with handwritten notes.

Advertisement

“It’s been a packed year! Broke a few bones, finished a writing course from Oxford, shifted from typing to writing by hand, began working on my fourth book, fought with strangers and a few loved ones, let my guard down if not my hair, lost two big deals, made new friends, walked endlessly, lived fearlessly. Pushed against the wall, we alter and grow. #AGlassHalfFullGirl,” Twinkle Khanna wrote.

Twinkle Khanna’s husband, actor Akshay Kumar, on her birthday on December 29, had shared a throwback picture with his wife and joked that he is looking forward to making more questionable life decisions with her. Twinkle last month took to social media to share a joyous moment of dressing up in something she embroidered herself.

Meanwhile, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar shared a throwback picture with wife Twinkle Khanna to wish her on her birthday and joked that he is looking forward to making more questionable life decisions with her.

“Here’s to another year of questionable life decisions. But I’m so glad I get to make all of them with you Happy birthday Tina,” Akshay wrote on Twitter along with the image of the couple posing with bicycles.

Must Read: Tiger Shroff Announces His 2nd Single ‘Casanova’, Shares The First Look Of The Track

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube