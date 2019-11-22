Twinkle Khanna Shares Photo Of A Luxurious Auto With Mobile Charging Facilities & More; Post Goes VIRAL With Over 50K Likes

A picture of an auto-rickshaw in Mumbai offering a slew of facilities has gone viral on Instagram, courtesy author-actress Twinkle Khanna.

The auto-rickshaw owner Kamal Govil is said to be a fan of Twinkle, whose post has garnered 50,154 likes on Instagram.

The vehicle is equipped with a window garden, a washbasin and a desktop monitor. Apart from free mobile charging for passengers, it offers one-km free ride for senior citizens. Advice about fitness comes gratis.

It has been described as ‘Genius Mumbai rickshaw’ and it finds place in the Jugaad Hall Of Fame on Twinkle’s Instagram handle.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

One fan reacted: “Thats pretty cool… where did u find this… thanks for sharing…”.

“Should also have a swimming pool or a jacuzzi,” pointed out another.

One wrote: “I love the part about fitness advice”.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!