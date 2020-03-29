Twinkle Khanna Questioned Akshay Kumar’s Decision Of Donating 25 Crores & His Answer Will Win Your Heart

On Saturday, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar announced that he will donate Rs 25 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM CAREs fund in order to do his part to support the government’s battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. His wife Twinkle Khanna has revealed what urged Akshay to take this decision of donating such a whopping amount.

Taking to Twitter, Twinkle Khanna wrote: “The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ‘I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing’.”

Meanwhile, netizens are lauding Akshay Kumar’s initiative at a time when the nation is going through a crisis. Since Saturday evening, keywords like Akshay Kumar, Akshay Ji, Khiladi and 25 crores have been trending on Twitter.

A user tweeted: “#AkshayKumar always stand along the nation when it faces any Disaster or crisis, Huge Respect sir @akshaykumar !! Hopefully we’ll overcome and survive this corona pandemic as well.”

Another user wrote: “You are asli khiladi sir, I and whole India salute u.”

