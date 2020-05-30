Twinkle Khanna On First-Ever ‘Maa K Haath Ka Khana’: “It Has Only Taken 46 Years, A Pandemic & An Extended Lockdown”

Twinkle Khanna is most popularly known as Mrs. Funnybones, and rightly! The former actress’ humourous take on things is certainly a treat. Giving yet another proof of her wit, the writer-producer took to her Instagram handle to share her first-ever ‘Maa K Haath Ka Khana.’

Yes, you read that right guys! Twinkle Khanna has revealed that it is for the first time in 46 years that her mother and legendary actress Dimple Kapadia has cooked something for her daughter.

Posting a picture of what looks like a mouth-watering rice bowl, Twinkle Khanna captioned it, “It has only taken 46 years, a pandemic and an extended lockdown for my mother to make me my first meal-fried rice. Now I also know what people mean when they say ‘Maa Ke Haath Ka Khana’ #MamaMia”.

Well, it looks like cooking is something that excites Twinkle Khanna. The lady had recently shared a picture of some yummy looking chocolate brownies that were baked by her son Aarav. Staying true to her quirky nature, Twinkle captioned that image as, “When I had a bun in the oven, I did not know I was going to push out a future baker. I produced him and seventeen years later he produced this Chocolate brownie cake with cherry compote. #ProudMomMoment.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Dimple Kapadia will soon be seen in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. The film also features acclaimed Hollywood actors like John David Washington and Robert Pattinson. Twinkle Khanna’s mommy cool was also seen in a cameo in Homi Adjania’s Angrezi Medium recently alongside Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Deepak Dobriyal and Radhika Madan.

