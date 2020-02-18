TuesdayTrivia: Shah Rukh Khan Got Something Very Unusual As The Pay For His Cameo In Kamal Haasan Starrer

Hey Ram starring Kamal Haasan was a massive hit of its time. Not only Kamal Haasan’s presence but Shah Rukh Khan’s extended cameo in the film made it special for the audience. Shah Rukh Khan essayed the role of Amjad Ali Khan, a friend of Kamal Haasan’s character Saket Ram and is still remembered for his camaraderie with the veteran actor in the film.

Interestingly, Hey Ram completes 20 years today and we have brought a quick trivia for you. Shah Rukh Khan essayed a small but important role in the film and knowing the stardom that he has, it is natural to think that the megastar must have asked for a huge amount as his pay. But surprisingly, he did not charge anything for his role.

Yes, you read that right. Instead of any fee, Shah Rukh Khan was gifted a wristwatch as the payment for his role in Kamal Haasan’s Hey Ram. In the video that is now going viral, we see Kamal Haasan talking about Shah Rukh and how he didn’t ask for any price for doing the role. The veteran actor went on to talk about how the film was made on a low budget and Shah Rukh Khan was happy enough to be on the sets without getting any fee.

Kamal Haasan revealed that many people in the industry told him that Shah Rukh is a businessman and is commercial-minded but in real the actor was just happy to be a part of Hey Ram. The film was released in Tamil and Hindi simultaneously and it is said that SRK had acquired the remake rights of the 2000-released film as well.

Talking about the same earlier, Kamal Haasan revealed to Mumbai Mirror that he is very happy that SRK got the Hindi rights of ‘Hey Ram’ from Bharat Shah.

