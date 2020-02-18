Bhumi Pednekar Opens Up On Durgavati: “I Am Carrying The Entire Film On My Shoulders For The First Time”

Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who will next be seen in the heroine-centric horror film Durgavati, notes how this is the first time in her career that she will carry an the entire film on her shoulders. Bhumi is however quick to add that she isn’t too pressurized about the same.

“I am shooting for Durgavati in Bhopal. It’s a very new narrative and a new story for me. I am carrying the entire film on my shoulders for the first time and really amazing people are associated with this film, so it’s going really well,” said Bhumi, while interacting with the media at fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s 2020 calendar launch.

Does she feel any extra pressure considering the film banks entirely on her? “There is always a pressure when you shoot a film because you try to give a better performance than your previous ones,” she replied.

Durgavati is a horror-thriller film directed by G. Ashok, based on his own 2018 Telugu film Bhaagamathie. Bhumi stars as an IAS officer, a role essayed by Anushka Shetty in the original version.

The film is produced by Akshay Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, and Vikram Malhotra.

Bhumi also has Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, a horror-thriller alongside Vicky Kaushal. The film is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and will release under Karan Johar’s banner, Dharma Productions. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is scheduled to release on February 21.

