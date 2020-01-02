Toofan FIRST Look: Farhan Akhtar Flexes His Muscles As A Boxer, Release Date OUT

Farhan Akhtar is a multi-hyphenated artist who is currently working on his upcoming movie Toofan and well, just when we dive into the new year 2020, the actor has given us an exclusive image from the film- revealing his chiselled body and oh wow, the transformation is unreal. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share the photo and the intense look and the sweat dripping is surely raising the temperatures high.

Taking to social media, Farhan Akhtar shares, “When life gets harder, you just get stronger. Iss saal #Toofan uthega. Releasing 02/10/2020.

Happy to share this exclusive image with you as we dive into the new year. Hope you like it. ❤ @rakeyshommehra @ritesh_sid @mrunalofficial2016 @vjymaurya @shankarehsaanloy @ozajay @excelmovies @romppictures @zeemusiccompany #PareshRawal #JavedAkhtar #AnjumRajabali #AAFilms”

“When life gets harder, you just get stronger. Iss saal #Toofan uthega. Releasing on 2.10.2020! @faroutakhtar @mrunalofficial2016 @rakeyshommehra @ritesh_sid @vjymaurya @shankarehsaanloy @romppictures @zeemusiccompany #PareshRawal #JavedAkhtar #AnjumRajabali #AAFilms”, shared Excel movies, revealing the look which has taken over the internet by a storm.

To fit into the shoes of the character, Farhan has undergone a major body transformation and is also undertaking special boxing lessons to essay his role with perfection and by the looks of it, he has definitely aced it. It is his commitment to his craft that has propelled Farhan to becoming one of the most sought after actors of the industry.

Farhan has worked hard to ace the look of a professional boxer. Earlier also, he has essayed the role of another sportsperson, sprinter Milkha Singh in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag in 2013 and this look gives us a deja-vu, reminding us of his exemplary performance.

The entire team of Toofan is working very hard to blow the minds of the audience with another hard-hitting sports drama. The film is being shot across Mumbai at real locations like slums of Dongri and Gateway Of India.

Farhan Akhtar has been keeping his fans updated with his journey of Toofan as he keeps sharing BTS pictures every now and then. Toofan also stars Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal and Isha Talwar in supporting roles.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directed Toofan which is an Excel Entertainment production in association with ROMP pictures will be hitting the screens on October 2, 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!