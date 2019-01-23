“To Every Girl – Do Not Subscribe To This Notion Of Shame”: Swara Bhasker

Actress Swara Bhasker says people have a deeply engraved notion of shame, which acts as an obstacle to spot the wrong in the society.

“One of the values we give to our children in the form of respect is the notion of shame. It is across caste, class, linguistic barriers, we all have deeply engraved notion of shame,” Swara said in a statement.

“This is one of the biggest obstacles to recognise something wrong is happening to you, and to be able to call it out and to share it and come out without, and try and be a part of the movement to stop these things.”

“Do not subscribe to this notion of shame. Shame is nothing, there is an integrity to our soul, even if our bodies are violated nobody can take our integrity from us. Your sense of sanctity does not lie in your body. My learning for every girl out there is do not subscribe to this notion of shame,” added the actress while talking about her learnings after working in the Hindi film industry.

Swara shared her thoughts as part of a discussion on “Harvey Weinstein – The Inside Story“, along with Dia Mirza and documentarian Anand Patwardhan in Mumbai. It was hosted as part of &Prive HD’s &Prive Soiree, a regular on-ground engagement by the channel.

On the same, Dia said: “If it is making you uncomfortable, don’t do it. I think men are also equally responsible for understanding that. It baffles me how we have become what we are. The person you are with or want to be with must desire you as you desire them – the learning is as simple as that.”

Patwardhan feels “India is lacking a sexual revolution”.

“We need economical, sexual and political empowerment of women. We are equal in every sense, that will be a step forward. This is what we need to teach our children because the whole idea of rape is absurd.”

