Earlier this week, rumours around Don 3‘s script getting finalised had been doing the rounds on a high note. Fans were all excited, and couldn’t wait for their favourite hero, Shah Rukh Khan, to come back on the screen with a bang. Now amidst the high hopes, there comes another disappointment. The third movie from the franchise might not be happening at all this year!

In a report published by leading daily Deccan Chronicle, a source close to them revealed that there’s no script to be finalised and director Farhan doesn’t have dates to allot. “There is no Don 3. Not yet. Director Farhan Akhtar has no script for the third instalment. Shah Rukh and Farhan have been struggling for three years to come up with a tenable idea for Don 3. They’re yet to crack the plot,” he shared.

Moreover, the source cleared the air around Farhan’s availability saying, “Farhan has no plans of starting Don 3 in the near future. Right now, he only wants to concentrate on his acting career. He is starting his new sports film Toofan directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra that will keep him busy for the next year. Directing Don 3 or any other film is not on his mind at all.”

We have no idea to what’s exactly in stores for us when it comes to SRK, but as far as the reports are concerned he’s opted out of Saare Jahan Se Achcha owing to his last failures, due to which he isn’t willing to take any more risks in his career!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!