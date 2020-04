TikTok Star Mr. Faisu On His Song With Bekhayali Fame Sachet Tandon: “It Was Like Shooting For A Short Film With Intense Storyline”

After scoring the hit love songs “Bekhayali” and “Mere sohneya“, singer Sachet Tandon is all set to collaborate with TikTok star Mr. Faisu for a new track titled “Bewafai”.

The track is composed by Rochak Kohli and written by Manoj Muntashir.

“It was new ground for me and the role got me out of my comfort zone. Director Ashish Panda kept encouraging me to push my limits as an actor. It felt like I was shooting for a short film with a pretty intense line of storytelling,” Mr. Faisu said.

Presented by T-Series, “Bewafai” has been shot in Meghalaya. The track, which also features actors Musskan Sethi and Aadil Khan, will be out on April 20.

