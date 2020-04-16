EXCLUSIVE! Chahatt Khanna Is Setting The Records Straight Regarding Her Relationship With Mika Singh

Mika Singh and Chahatt Khanna are all over the headlines for their new single Quarantine Love and their alleged relationship. The speculations of them dating have been doing rounds for a week now. Chahatt in an exclusive chat with Koimoi opened up about the same and below is everything she has to say.

When asked about the rumours and if there is any truth to it, Chahatt Khanna, said, “So by now I am married, I am in live in with him, he has also sung for my kids. Someone even asked him have the kids accepted you? I was like go slow guys. And all this happened in a span of one week, we started dating, moved in together and broke up as well, it is quite funny. Every time I read new news I am like what? Really?”

Chahatt also spoke about the news where it was being said that she made Pani puri in Mika’s kitchen. Talking about it she said, “So there was even a news that I made pani puri in his kitchen, so sab hogaya hai ab. I didn’t even make that panipuri, my sister made it in my kitchen. Why will I go and make panipuri in his kitchen. So I made a video and sent it to friends including Mika, and he put it up on Instagram and the whole episode followed.”

There were also reports where it was claimed that Chahatt and Mika broke the rules of self-isolation and lockdown. The actress revealed how she shot for the song before the lockdown.

“So we stay nearby each other, If there is someone saying I broke self-isolation rules, I am not a suspect of the virus. Second I stay with four people in my house. So if two of us shot there it is one and the same thing. Also we shot it before the curfew not that after lockdown was imposed. Everyone was working until then,” said Chahatt.

