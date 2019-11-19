Tigmanshu Dhulia On His Show Out Of Love: “I Think Infidelity Happens, It’s Very Natural”

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia, who is coming up with the web show “Out Of Love”, which deals with infidelity, shared his views on the subject, saying it’s natural.

“I think infidelity happens, it’s very natural. Some people are great at curbing this feeling of getting into a relationship outside of marriage, but some people are weak and make this mistake. This is what ‘Out of Love’ is all about. It is one of the most captivating scripts I have read so far, let alone directed,” Tigmanshu said.

The show features Rasika Dugal, Purab Kohli, Soni Razdan and Harsh Chhaya in pivotal roles.

Talking more about the project, Tigmanshu said: “It revolves around love, lies and infidelity and Rasika, Purab and the entire cast has pulled off such a fabulous job. Each character in the show has different layers, that we had to strategically bring out, to align with the temperament of our viewers. The future is web, and I am delighted to see India creating, adapting and producing such compelling content.”

“Out of Love” will stream on Hotstar VIP from November 22.

