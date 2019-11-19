Esha Gupta Looks Seductive In A Red Bikini & We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off Her

Esha Gupta is known for making bold sartorial fashion choices in Bollywood. Her style is always unique and A-class. She keeps posting her beautiful pictures every now and then on social media.

Esha shared a picture in a red bikini and is looking really hot with wavy hair. She paired her bikini with a denim jacket and her subtle makeup is adding the right kind of glam to her look. She is wearing golden danglers with the red bikini and her smokey eyes look is the perfect makeup to go for this kind of look.

On the work front, Esha was recently seen co-starring with veteran actor Anupam Kher in Ashok Nanda’s film, “One Day: Justice Delivered”. She played a cop in the film.

She will next be seen in Ameesha Patel’s production, “Desi Magic”, which is scheduled to release in September. The film stars Ameesha along with Zayed Khan and is directed by Mehul Atha.

