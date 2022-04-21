Social media is a really fun place to be. The memers pick the most amazing content from Bollywood films and shows and make it go viral just overnight. Recently, you must have seen Tiger Shroff’s dialogue from his debut film ‘Heropanti’ is going crazy viral on the internet and the latest addition to ‘Choti Bachi Ho Kya’ is mashed with angry Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in a video on Instagram. Scroll below to watch it.

An Instagram page named ‘SIS’ shared a video of angry Kejriwal where he can be seen lashing out at a government employee for not doing his duty. They shared the video with a caption that read, “Sabki aati Nahi Meri jaati Nahi 😭”.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIS (@shitindianssay)

Arvind Kejriwal is really serious when it comes to working and helping his own people. The meme mashed Tiger Shroff’s ‘Choti Bachi Ho Kya’ amid the CM’s interaction with the employee and netizens are reacting to the same.

A user on Instagram commented, “ooooooo NAYAK ki shooting kab shuru hui ?” A second user commented, “Abey saale earphone laga tha.. Last part mein pura kaan jhinjhina utha… Teri toh 😑😑😑😑” A third user commented, “Leaked Scene From Nayak 2 😂” A fourth user commented, “are bro, bjp governor ne kiya hota toh masterstroke hota kejri ne kiya toh hypocrisy hai.”

Isn’t it a hilarious video? We can’t stop laughing at how creative people get on social media.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff is currently busy promoting his upcoming film ‘Heropanti 2’ which also stars Tara Sutaria as the female lead.

Tell us in the comments below if you liked the mashup between ‘Choti Bachi Ho Kya’ X Arvind Kejriwal?

