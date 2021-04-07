Bollywood action star and fitness enthusiast Tiger Shroff on Tuesday posted a new Instagram picture flaunting chiselled beef.

In the image, Tiger poses on the beach in shorts. The star completed his look with sunglasses.

“Did you just call… beach,” Tiger Shroff captioned, clearly indicating he misses the sun and sand.

The picture shared by Tiger Shroff currently has 152K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Meanwhile, the actor recently posted a video on Instagram. In the clip, a person is seen standing on a tall box holding a piece of sponge cube by his mouth. Tiger does a flying kick and touches the cube without hurting the individual.

“Trust game,” wrote Tiger as caption.

The actor has a slew of films lined up including Ganapath, co-starring Kriti Sanon. He will also be seen in the second instalment of his 2014 debut film “Heropanti”.

