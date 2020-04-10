Tiger Shroff On Reuniting With Kriti Sanon On-Screen: "She's Too Big Of A Star..."

Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 3 opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The film couldn’t perform well at the box office due to the coronavirus pandemic. But Tiger’s action was loved by critics as well as his fans.

Tiger began his acting career with Heropanti opposite Kriti Sanon. The film was a success at the box office and both the debutants earned praises for their acting skills as well in the film. Earlier this year, Tiger confirmed the sequel of Heropanti sharing posters on social media.

Yes, you read that right. Talking about the same with Bollywood Hungama, Tiger said, “Right now, we don’t even have a script that’s locked. Once the script is locked, we will definitely come to know and have a good idea of that. But right now, it is too early to say. She is also quite busy with her line-up at the moment so we will have to see.”

When asked if he’ll be sharing the screen space with Kriti in Heropanti sequel, Tiger replied, “I would love to work with Kriti again, but she is too big of a star to work with somebody like me.”

Replying to Tiger’s statement on Twitter, Kriti wrote, “Says the superstar who rarely does less than 100cr on the boxoffice! Haha.. wat rubbish Tiger! You say when & which film, and I’m ON! Anyways its been too long, so u better work with me soon! @iTIGERSHROFF”.

Says the superstar who rarely does less than 100cr on the boxoffice! 🤪Haha.. wat rubbish Tiger!🤣 You say when & which film, and I’m ON! 💖

Anyways its been too long, so u better work with me soon! 😘 @iTIGERSHROFF https://t.co/7kvln2ApJS — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) April 9, 2020

Going by Tiger’s look in the new posters for Heropanti 2, it seems like it’s going to be an action flick. Well, we can’t wait for the film already.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!