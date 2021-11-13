Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff took to social media to appreciate a video of Ali Chicken Centre’s owner shared by the Jaipur-based food blogger Shailesh, who is a content creator at the video-sharing networking app, Moj.

This street vendor is seen dipping his fingers into extremely hot oil to fry chicken, showing neither pain, nor any apprehension. Ever since the video was uploaded on Twitter, it has garnered more than 3.8 million views. Calling the vendor ‘IronMan‘, Tiger Shroff tweeted: “Moj kardi India ke IronMan!!! Seriously, who is this guy??”

Moj kardi India ke IronMan !!! Seriously, who is this guy ?? pic.twitter.com/Wdzkxvskla — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) November 12, 2021

Shailesh, whose social media account goes by the name of @nonvegfoodie, captioned the video with the comment: “Inke haath jalte nahin hai?” (Don’t his hands burn?).

Other than this, actor Tiger Shroff is eagerly waiting for the film as he brushes up his martial arts skills inspired by the film’s actor Simu Liu.

Tiger Shroff also shared a video about the film’s release on his Instagram where he exhibits some of the best acrobatic moves. Talking about the film, the actor said, “I am a huge fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most incredible superheroes. I have been training in martial arts since the age of four and seeing martial arts come alive in a Marvel film has got me even more thrilled about the release of ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ on Disney+ Hotstar.”

“Seeing it come alive as Simu Liu takes centre stage with this film is overwhelming for fans around the world, especially for an action buff like myself. I can’t wait for this action fantasy to release on Disney+ Day on November 12,” Tiger Shroff adds.

