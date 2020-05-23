Tiger Shroff & Kriti Sanon Celebrate 6 Years Of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Hit Entertainer ‘Heropanti’

From Hero to Heropanti, it has been quite some journey for the Shroff. Back in 1983, Jackie Shroff had been formally launched by Subhash Ghai as a leading man in Hero and the film had emerged as a huge hit. 31 years later, Sajid Nadiadwala took the onus upon himself to launch Tiger Shroff with Heropanti and the rest is history as the last biggie before lockdown came from this very producer-actor combo, Baaghi 3.

There was good anticipation to check out what did Heropanti have to offer. After all, the ‘masala’ promo had done the trick and the songs had turned out to be popular too before release. Moreover, this was the first time ever that there was a male lead been launched by the production house Nadiadwala Grandson. Tiger Shroff came with inherent star-like quality and there was also certain likeability around him which brought him further bonus points.

The leading lady looked refreshing as well. Though Kriti Sanon had acted in a Telugu film 1-Nenokkadine, and that too opposite Mahesh Babu, it was time for her to test Bollywood waters. Director Sabbir Khan too made sure that she had a well fleshed out part in Heropanti, even though the title suggested that it would be all about the macho heroism.

Well, as it turned out, Heropanti emerged as a complete ‘masala’ entertainer with music, romance, action, drama and thrills in equal measures, hence turning out to be a package affair. For a newcomer film, Heropanti took one of the best openings ever as 6.63 crores came on the first day. Sajid Nadiadwala had left no stone unturned to give this film an event release and rest was taken care of by the audience as Heropanti collected 53 crores in its lifetime, hence emerging as a clean hit.

Heropanti had released on 23rd May 2014 and today as the film celebrates six years, both Tiger Shroff as well as Kriti Sanon are bonafide stars, and also regulars with Sajid Nadiadwala. While Tiger would be soon in the producer’s next Heropanti 2 with his Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan calling the shots.

Kriti Sanon was last seen in Nadiadwala Grandson’s Housefull 4 and would soon be paired opposite Akshay Kumar in Bachchan Pandey which has Farhad Samji at the director’s seat.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!