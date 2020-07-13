Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff has revealed that he usually has “stage fright”, and shared an incident when it was scarier as he had to perform in front of superstar Akshay Kumar.

Tiger Shroff shared a throwback clip of himself on his official Instagram account, where he can be seen making two flips and then attempting a flying kick. Akshay is seen cheering him on.

“Usually have stage fright, and this particular day was even scarier when our legendary action hero @akshaykumar sir asked me to show a couple kicks to the audience at his tournament. Just glad i didn’t mess up #pressure #throwback,” Tiger Shroff captioned the clip.

Tiger Shroff recently posted a throwback picture of himself from the time he did not have facial hair on Instagram. In the image, a shirtless Tiger is seen lying down, flaunting his well-chiselled built and sporting maroon shorts.

One of the countries most loved action hero of the new generation; Tiger Shroff was last seen on screen in “Baaghi 3“. Directed by Ahmed Khan the film also featured Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The third instalment of the “Baaghi” franchise opened to good collections before being discontinued owing to the lockdown.

Meanwhile, the actor also often makes it to the headlines owing to his rumoured affair with actress Disha Patani.

