Tiger Shroff is a fantastic dancer and admires people who love dancing too. Recently, veteran actor Ranjeet recently uploaded a video on Instagram and the Baaghi actor is all praises for him. In the video, the veteran actor is seen dancing along with his daughter to the popular song “Mehbooba Mehbooba” from the all-time blockbuster film “Sholay”.

“Nearly 80 years …only my daughter can make me dance (on her fingers),” went Ranjeet’s witty caption with the video. Ranjeet’s dancing skills left netizens in awe, including actor Tiger Shroff.

“Amazing Goli uncle. Looking great,” Tiger commented. To which Ranjeet replied, “@tigerjackieshroff chacha to tumhara hi hu.”

Ranjeet is known for his villainous roles in numerous films of the seventies and the eighties and 80s films.

Talking about Tiger Shroff, he was last seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Shraddha Kapoor. He will be next seen in Heropanti 2.

