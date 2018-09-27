Thugs Of Hindostan: Director Vijay Krishna Acharya Denies Movie Being Based On Any Book

Thugs of Hindostan director Vijay Krishna Acharya on Thursday refuted that the movie is based on author Philip Meadows Taylor’s 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug.

Acharya interacted with media at the trailer launch of Thugs of Hindostan, alongside actors Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

“The film is not based on any book. I think it is because of the common word ‘thug’ that people thought the film is based on the book that was written a long time ago. But there is no connection between the two.”

He said this period film is different from what the Indian audience has witnessed till now.

“So far, the period films that we have made have been very revolutionary period films. I thought maybe we should have a film with a character which is not so noble and virtuous. I think it is hard to get people to the theatre and if the film is a spectacle, they will come to the theatre.”

Aamir, who has done period films like Lagaan and Mangal Panday: The Rising earlier, was asked if he had any specific reason for choosing Thugs of Hindostan.

“For me, the story is important. It doesn’t matter which age or period it is based in. And I haven’t really seen a film like Thugs… yet in the industry. The film’s scale, mounting, characters, made it a very new experience for me. And I really loved my character that was written by the director,” he added.

The movie is made on a budget of over Rs 300 crore, and is said to be the costliest film of the Yash Raj Films banner.

Also starring British actor Lloyd Owen, the film will release on November 8.