With the mixed reaction that Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif & Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Thugs Of Hindostan has received, it’s truly a distinctive war on-going between the supporters and the opposers.

Not only it’s the layman but even celebrities like Mini Mathur, Suniel Shetty, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi amongst others who are engaged and putting forth their opinions and experiences after watching the movie. Below is what these stars have to say about the Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial:

A little surprised at all the negative reviews on #ThugsofHindostan … I thought it was super entertaining, @SrBachchan was a TREAT .. @aamir_khan breathed fire into firangi, the fantastical backdrop of the sea & the ships was spectacular!! Go for the ride.. why so serious ?? — Mini Mathur (@minimathur) November 9, 2018

Moreover, she went onto take a dig at the critics saying, “I also have a question to every critic (self-proclaimed as well as those whose careers are ancillary to the film industry). Why would you want to pull a film down within hours of its release, before the audience has had a chance to see it and judge it for themselves?”

2. Suniel Shetty: During an interaction with the media at the success party of first season of Mud Skull Adventure Race, Suniel also spoke in support of the Aamir Khan starrer as he said, “I feel it’s really unfortunate that the film is receiving criticism because I have a whole lot of friends who have gone and seen Thugs of Hindostan and they loved the film. It’s a ‘paisa vasool’ (value for money) film because of its scale and canvas.” Read his full answer here.

now watching #ThugsOfHindostan !! jeez im getting scared never watched a movie all alone pic.twitter.com/4EJp0HddBt — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) November 10, 2018

4. Kubbra Sait: The Sacred Games actress went onto compare the reach of Thugs.. with that of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho, pointing out the impact and the success the later has achieved despite limited reach.

#TOH has grabbed all screens, but what’s overwhelming is that #BadhaaiHo has grabbed all seats in the one show they have at the cinema in the mall. Very impressive to stay with your head up in the fight. Really really cool stuff. — Kubbra Sait (@kubrasait) November 9, 2018

We’re not sure if these celebs really mean what they’re saying or its the denial that’s holding them back because the majority of the audience and the critics seem to be sharing an entire different tale.